Covington County residents participate in National Day of Prayer

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Many South Mississippians joined people of faith across the nation who participated in the National Day of Prayer Thursday.

In Collins, several dozen people gathered at the Covington County Courthouse to offer prayers for America.

“What we’ve done today is we’ve literally had a worship experience as the Body of Christ, calling out to our Father in Heaven on behalf of this nation,” said Tim Hubbard, pastor of Seminary Baptist Church and National Day of Prayer coordinator for Covington County. “We realize our nation was founded because of Christian beliefs and we strongly believe our Founding Fathers led the way. As a matter of fact, this National Day of Prayer even predates us being a nation, so we’re thankful for the ongoing continual process.”

Those gathered took part in a prayer authored by the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

They then broke into small groups to pray for the church, education, the family, the military, business, government, arts, entertainment and the media.

“We’ve always needed (National Day of Prayer), always, why not,” said Billy Harrell, one of the National Day of Prayer participants. “This is always good for anybody’s spirit, it’s always good.”

“Everyone in America needs to be on their knees, praying for our country we’ve been so blessed for over 200 years,” said Barbara Watts, another National Day of Prayer participant. “You can walk the walk, but you really need to talk the talk and walk the walk, that’s very important nowadays.”

President Harry Truman first proclaimed a National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952.

It was officially moved to the first Thursday in May during the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

