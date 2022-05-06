Corky Palmer Fundraiser set for May 14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagle faithful are joining forces once again to help former baseball coach Corky Palmer.

Southern Miss’ longtime coach Palmer continues to recover from a stroke he suffered in August 2020.

Rick Maddox, Brian Dozier and other USM supporters are putting on a fundraiser at Canebrake Lake Clubhouse on May 14.

All proceeds from the event go toward the high medical expenses Palmer deals with at Landmark Nursing Home.

“My mom and dad, they even named their dog who’s still alive Corky,” said Dozier, who played under Palmer from 2006-09. “So that just goes to show you how much of an impact he had on my life and my family. He’s one of the main reasons I came to Southern Miss after my visit. He continued to follow me throughout my career. Always coming to watch me play and texting me. Texting me when I did good and texting me when I needed a little pick me up too. But he’s been a huge impact on my life, not just as a coach but as a man.”

Dozier and company hope to make it an annual fundraiser through the Southern Miss Athletic Foundation.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 14. A silent and live auction are planned and tickets are 250 dollars per person.

To purchase tickets or donate to the fundraiser, please call the Southern Miss ticket office at 601-266-5017.

“To look back what Corky has done to our baseball program, what Corky has done to our community, we all come together as a baseball family in this area,” said Maddox, a longtime supporter of Southern Miss baseball. “I just want Corky to know how much we love him and the community loves him. We’re here for you and get well. Come see us at a game and we look forward to having you at Pete Taylor Park.”

“It’s awesome to see how many lives he’s touched along the way that people want to give to help out,” Dozier said. “Like I said, it’s very very expensive and everybody in the community has been so generous and hopefully we can raise a little bit more money on May 14th.”

