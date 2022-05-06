Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Body found in Miss. River in St. Bernard identified as 14-year-old girl who fell in the river, father confirms

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crew members recovered a body in the Mississippi River in St. Bernard Parish, Thursday afternoon.

The body was confirmed by the father of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson. She was found near Domino Sugar Refinery in St. Bernard Parish.

Just on Monday, the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was located near Cresent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris...
New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris from the Mississippi River.(WVUE-Fox 8)

A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Brandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally Wilson.(Family)

The 8-year-old sister, Ally Wilson still remains missing at this time.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters

‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association hosts medical marijuana convention
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association hosts medical marijuana convention
6pm Headlines 5/5
6pm Headlines 5/5
Day 4: Jurayah Smith’s mother takes the stand
Day 4: Jurayah Smith’s mother takes the stand
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association hosts medical marijuana convention
Day 4: Jurayah Smith’s mother takes the stand