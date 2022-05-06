Win Stuff
3rd suspect in Laurel shooting surrenders Thursday

Daniel Elkins, a suspect wanted in connection to an April 29 shooting in Laurel, turned himself...
Daniel Elkins, a suspect wanted in connection to an April 29 shooting in Laurel, turned himself in Thursday evening.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A third suspect wanted in connection with an April 29 late-night shooting that left four wounded surrendered Thursday to the Laurel Police Department.

LPD Tommy Cox said Friday that Daniel Elkins, 19, had turned himself in Thursday evening.

Elkins was booked into the Jones County Jail shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Along with Elkins, two other suspects, 25-year-old Malik Pugh and 20-year-old Jhavon Grayson have been charged in an incident connected to a large party thrown on April 29.

Grayson turned himself in Saturday, while Pugh was arrested Tuesday.

Officers responding at the intersection of Ferrell Street and Poplar Drive discovered that a disturbance had escalated to shots being fired.

Four people were hurt and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Two later were transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Cox said the two who remained at SCRMC have been released, while the two at FGH are still in the hospital,

Elkins, Grayson and Pugh each have been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Grayson’s bond has been set at $100,000, while Pugh’s bond is set at $50,00.

The case remains under investigation, Cox said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

