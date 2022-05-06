Win Stuff
05/06 Ryan’s “Clearing Rapidly” Friday Morning Forecast

The rain moved out of the area a few hours earlier than expected, letting in some sun!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ve been talking all week about Friday morning being the only time we could reliably predict rain, and even then it had to throw in a monkey wrench. As this system was marking it’s way eastward yesterday it began to speed up and never stopped. That brought it through the area from midnight to 3 AM, so it’s already gone and we’re looking at nothing but boring, benign weather for the next week or so. That means lots of sunshine, which won’t be so bad at first. Expect today and Saturday’s high to linger in the upper 80s, only slightly above average, but warming picks up noticeably as we begin next week. Expect highs in the low 90s by Sunday, but we’ll be closer to 100 by the middle of the week. If we factor in the expected humidity, it’s likely we’ll be experiencing heat indices in the 105+ range, which is where beautiful, sunny weather can become dangerous. We’re still a long way away from summer, but you’ll need to take extra precaution over the next week while enjoying any outdoor activities. Stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible.

Overall we’re looking at about 2 weeks of sunny, drier weather in place. There are still a few small scale impulses moving close enough to bring a few clouds and low shower chances a couple of times, but they’re few and far between.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

