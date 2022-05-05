WCU hosts annual Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -William Carey University held its annual Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon Wednesday morning.

The award was established in 1990 with the university and the Area Development Partnership to recognize the contributions small businesses make to the economy, social and cultural life of the community.

The recipient must own or manage a business that meets the criteria established by the two organizations and must also reflect Judo-Christian values.

Parish Tractor Company was awarded the 2022 Small Business Leadership Award.

“It’s an honor for me to be here (Wednesday), to be a part of ADP, to be recognized for William Carey University, and to accept the small business leadership award,” said Parish Tractor Company owner Lee Parish. “It’s an honor, and I’m grateful to be part of an organization here in the Pine Belt.

“I’m just thankful to have a business in a place I love and to have a central office here for all of our locations throughout the Southeast. It’s just an honor to be recognized for Christian values and just be a small part of the great team we have.”

Three WCU students from the School of Business received scholarships funded by the luncheon and its sponsors; Merit Health, Payne Companies and Vital Care Compounder.

