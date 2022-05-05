USM ‘Mapping Freedom’ program receives National Science Foundation site grant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is taking on a new project with the help of the National Science Foundation.

The project titled ‘Mapping Freedom” will combine digital humanities with science, technology, math and engineering to allow students to map the process of emancipation in Mississippi during the Civil War.

“Over about the last decade or so, historians have been making the point emancipation wasn’t just some light switch and all of a sudden everyone who was enslaved is now free,” said Susannah Ural, history professor and director for the Center of Digital Humanities. “It really takes a while for that process to go into effect, it’s not the official end of slavery. We can visualize that with locations and intensities of freedom and where people become free or less free. It helps us understand that process better.”

With the project receiving a $352,596 Research Experiences for Undergraduates site grant, 30 students will be able to live and work in Hattiesburg over the course of three summers. The funds will be used for providing students housing and dining for the eight-week research project.

”It’s a big deal in part because so many of us are committed, I think, to this trinity of we love teaching and working with students,” Ural said. “We love our research, and this grant is about helping these students become scholarly researchers and helping them learn and become part of that community and, hopefully, go on to graduate school.

The project will be accepting applications from students starting in August, Ural said.

“It’s such a wonderful thing for the University of Southern Mississippi to be able to offer something like this,” said Ural. “It’s part of our mission, it’s fun and it’s just rewarding to do this for so many students and to know what it’s going to do for their futures and their careers.”

For more information on the Mapping Freedom project or to apply, you can visit the USM digital humanities website.

