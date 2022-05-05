Tim’s Two Cents: USM Assistant Athletic Director Jack Duggan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is in his 13th year heading up USM’s sports information department, providing scores, statistics and stories about Golden Eagles’ contests and the student-athletes themselves.

Duggan talks about USM baseball, the Golden Eagles’ pitching staff and the 2004 Disney flick, “Miracle,” which featured Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks, who coached the United States national hockey team to gold at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

