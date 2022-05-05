Win Stuff
Southeastern Baptist College hosts annual prayer breakfast

The college celebrated National Day of Prayer with breakfast and a special keynote speaker.
Southeastern Baptist hosted its fourth annual National Day of Prayer.
By Mia Monet
May. 5, 2022
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and parents, community leaders and followers acknowledged Thursday’s National Day of Prayer by attending Southeastern Baptist College’s fourth annual Prayer Breakfast.

SBC coordinator Dr. Cary Kimbrell said the event was excellent.

“I felt the attendance was great,” said Kimbrell. “The prayers were wonderful. Sen. (Chris) McDaniel, to whom we really love, did a great job, so we think the Lord will use it, and we trust him with it.”

McDaniel, the morning’s keynote speaker highlighted what prayer had done in his life.

“Prayer is an incredibly important idea that causes miracles to take place,” McDaniel said. “But prayer and action can change the entire world as well. So, I want to inspire people as much as I can to return back to our roots, to return back to Jesus.”

McDaniel said if people pray, they will start to see changes that he believes are necessary.

“I believe strongly that we can save this country, that we can turn this country around,” McDaniel said, “but we have to return to those fundamental principles that made the country great in the first place, and prayer is one of those,”

Kimbrell said the vent has only grown bigger and better over the past four years and that he was happy to see the many different backgrounds. in the audience.

“I think our nation surely needs prayer in this wonderful community event, and we put aside all of our differences as Christians that we might come together on what we agree upon and call upon the Lord to help us,” Kimbrell said.



