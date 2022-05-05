Win Stuff
Pine Belt valedictorians, salutatorians honored at WDAM 7, Jones College ‘Top of Class’ program

By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - High school valedictorians and salutatorians from across the Pine Belt were honored Wednesday as part of the annual WDAM 7 and Jones College “Top of Class” program.

Around 90 students from 45 schools were recognized at a ceremony at the bobcat’s gymnasium at Jones College.

Each student who attended got breakfast and a “Top of Class” certificate.

They also had photos taken with WDAM 7 news and weather personalities and Jones College administrators.

WDAM 7 and Jones College have been co-sponsoring “Top of Class” for 25 years.

“It’s an honor to be recognized like this, to get on TV, it’s cool, I got a good breakfast,” said Reece King, valedictorian of Stringer High School.

“(The event) just kind of makes you realize you’re not the only one out there, so you feel like you’re not really different,” said Malaysia Agee, salutatorian at Bay Springs High School.

“It feels really good, I’m just glad I can help out my school,” said Keylan Walker, salutatorian at Mount Olive High School.

“Top of Class” students will be featured in 25 one-minute segments airing every weekday for five weeks on WDAM 7 Sunrise.

Those segments start on Monday, May 16.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

