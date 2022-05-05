Win Stuff
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on U.S. 49 Wednesday night

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time as the next of kin is being notified.(AP File Photo)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to the incident report, which happened at U.S. Highway 49 and Eddy Street, just after 10:15 p.m.

Moore says when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the southbound lanes of U.S. 49. The driver, who was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer, stopped at the scene and helped with the investigation.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time as the next of kin is being notified.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to HPD, and the investigation is ongoing.

