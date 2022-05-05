Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

One Year Later: Hattiesburg gathers to remember those lost in plane crash

One year after the fatal Hattiesburg plane crash, the city gathered to remember the four lives lost.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One year after the fatal Hattiesburg plane crash, the city gathered to remember the four lives lost.

On the night of May 4, 2021, a small aircraft crashed into a home along Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg.

All three occupants on the plane, and one person in the home, Gerry Standley, were killed.

The plane left Witchita Falls, Texas, and was on the way to Hattiesburg for the University of Southern Mississippi spring graduation.

The victims included:

  • Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
  • Louis Provenza, 67, of Witchita Falls, Texas
  • Harper Provenza, 2, of Witchita Falls, Texas
  • Anna Calhoun, 23, of Witchita Falls, Texas

Community members, Hattiesburg city officials and Hattiesburg first responders came together for a memorial for those who were lost.

“It’s good to see the support for the family,” said Hattiesburg Police’s Assistant Chief Hardy Sims. “Support from city government, police department, the fire department and especially for the Stanley family. This could have been any family. So, this is what we do, we come together as one family and we share these memories with this family.”

Members of the community laid wreaths for each of those lost and sent balloons to the heavens.

“It’s a tragedy all the way around,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Some anniversaries you wish didn’t exist, but it’s here. We want to show our support to the Standley family and this neighborhood, because that was a really traumatic event.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said that final reports could take between 12 to 24 months from the start of the investigation before being released.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman