One Year Later: Hattiesburg gathers to remember those lost in plane crash

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One year after the fatal Hattiesburg plane crash, the city gathered to remember the four lives lost.

On the night of May 4, 2021, a small aircraft crashed into a home along Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg.

All three occupants on the plane, and one person in the home, Gerry Standley, were killed.

The plane left Witchita Falls, Texas, and was on the way to Hattiesburg for the University of Southern Mississippi spring graduation.

The victims included:

Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg

Louis Provenza, 67, of Witchita Falls, Texas

Harper Provenza, 2, of Witchita Falls, Texas

Anna Calhoun, 23, of Witchita Falls, Texas

Community members, Hattiesburg city officials and Hattiesburg first responders came together for a memorial for those who were lost.

“It’s good to see the support for the family,” said Hattiesburg Police’s Assistant Chief Hardy Sims. “Support from city government, police department, the fire department and especially for the Stanley family. This could have been any family. So, this is what we do, we come together as one family and we share these memories with this family.”

Members of the community laid wreaths for each of those lost and sent balloons to the heavens.

“It’s a tragedy all the way around,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Some anniversaries you wish didn’t exist, but it’s here. We want to show our support to the Standley family and this neighborhood, because that was a really traumatic event.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said that final reports could take between 12 to 24 months from the start of the investigation before being released.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.