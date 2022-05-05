Win Stuff
Officials identify body found at Lake Serene Wednesday

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Lawerence Antonio Jackson of Orlando, Fla.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Lawerence Antonio Jackson of Orlando, Fla.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials have identified the man who drowned at Lake Serene on Wednesday.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Lawerence Antonio Jackson of Orlando, Fla.

Matherne said Jackson was visiting friends around the Lake Serene community around the time of the accident.

Jackson was reported to have gone out fishing via canoe with a female friend on the main lake that afternoon. After experiencing some difficulties on the water, the canoe flipped over.

The woman was reportedly able to swim to shore, but Jackson did not resurface.

After around two hours of searching, first responders were able to locate the body at approximately 8:02 p.m.

Matherne said the time of death was called at 8:20 p.m. The cause of death was drowning.

The coroner said Jackson’s family has been notified and is making plans to travel to Mississippi to retrieve him.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

