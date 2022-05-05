Laurel Magnet School PTO is asking for iPad donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts is calling on the community to help get iPads for third, fourth, and fifth graders.

The school’s goal is to get 156 iPads donated to each student in the state testing grade levels.

Teachers will use the iPads as a motivational tool to encourage students to aim higher on their tests.

Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton says research shows there is a direct correlation between motivation and student performance. Only students making a certain score on the test will receive one of the iPad.

“The iPads are for students that score proficient or advanced on their assessment and/or show growth from last year’s assessment to the next,” says Pendleton. “Last year, we ranked number one in the state in several categories, in addition to some additional top rankings that we also received.”

“We are looking forward to those same results this year, and we want to reward our scholars in a big way, and I think iPads are appropriate,” Pendleton added.

She also mentioned they are hoping to have all donations by July 15. If you’d like to donate an iPad or money, call Laurel Magnet School at 601-428-7782.

