Jones County leadership luncheon held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 200 people gathered at the Gables just outside of Laurel for the 31st Leadership Jones County and Future Leaders of Jones County graduation class luncheon.

Each group gave a short presentation of community service projects they took part in over the past several months.

Certificates were handed out to each graduate, recognizing them for their dedication, time and talents to the program and for participating in projects for the betterment of Jones County.

Shelley Jones is director of communications with the Jones County Community Development Foundation and the Economic Development Authority of Jones County. She said both leadership programs offer a great deal of services and value to the county. It also provides personal growth for each participant involved.

“I think it’s important to educate the youth about the opportunities that are available for them here in their home county,” said Jones.

“Also, a lot of the people in the adult classes can meet people in other companies, learn about other industries that are out of the ones they’re working in and just see the county as a whole.”

LJC aims to provide Jones County with qualified, informed leaders for the economic and cultural growth of the area through an annual program of intensive leadership and community awareness workshop sessions.

Future Leaders of Jones County is a leadership development program open to all high school juniors or those students who are testing on an 11th-grade curriculum and who meet the requirements detailed on the application. There is no tuition for the FLJC program.

The Leadership of Jones County graduates includes:

Brittany Welch, Jones County Board of Supervisors; Jim Woodyear, BancorpSouth; Casey Adams, Community Bank; Brandon Wilson, Ellisville Funeral Home; Matthew Olsen, First Baptist Church Sharon; Anna Claire Burge, First State Bank; Tamia Taylor, Laurel School District; Joseph Cole, Mississippi Power; Michelle York, Pearl River Resort; Christina Rulo-Donaldson, PG Technologies; Tameka Clark, PG Technologies; Payton Roney, Sanderson Farms; Summer Holbrook, Sanderson Farms; Misty White, Sanderson Farms; Heather Gilbert, South Central Regional Medical Center; Jeremy Adams, Southern Heritage; Sarah Patterson, The First Bank; Candace McKelwy, Transafe.

Future Leaders of Jones County graduates includes:

Laurel Christian School: Lilly Bergin, Fletcher Horne, Emma Kennedy, John Brooks Milham, Chloe Mouannes, J.T. Pickering. Laurel High School: Leticia Rodriguez, Xavier Washington, Amiah White. Northeast Jones: Campbrelle Bryant, Ashton Champion, Arely Osorio. South Jones: Conner Davis, Isabella Hammond, Abby Howard, Devin Lucus, Mary Bradley McCardle, Hailey Millsap, Juana Pinilla, Kade Phillips, Shelby Stockman. West Jones: Keely Brashier, Alysabeth Bryant, Lindsey Cole, Will Cupit, Avery Long, Jason Olson, Leighellen Thompson, Braten Richards, Bailey Tucker.

For more information call 601-649-3031 or contact Shelley Jones at: shelleyj@edajones.com

