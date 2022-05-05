JCSD: Missing 85-year-old woman found, safe

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said an 85-year-old woman reported missing earlier this is requesting the assistance of the public in locating vulnerable adult Edna Rayborn, who is missing.

Rayborn, 85, is a white female who suffers from severe dementia.

She was at home in Ellisville and last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 5, wearing a green top with black pants.

She apparently left the residence in her maroon-purple 2008 Buick Lucerne displaying Mississippi /Jones County tag JND 3556.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked “everyone for their assistance in searching for searching for Ms. Rayborn.”

