Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hub City fireman sent home with final salute down Hardy St.

Fire trucks lined Hardy Street to pay respect to the late fireman, Ryan Jones
A Hattiesburg firefighter who died over the weekend was honored on Wednesday.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg firefighter who died over the weekend was honored on Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, Ryan Jones lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

Friends and firefighters lined Hardy Street. A hearse carried his body to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

His fellow firefighters gave him a final salute, draping American flags over the procession route.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department, the Hattiesburg Police Department and The Red Knight motorcycle club escorted the hearse to New Orleans.

Jones’s casket and his family are flying back to his hometown in Mesa, Ariz.

Funeral services for Ryan Jones are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arizona.

Details about his memorial service in Hattiesburg will be shared at a later date.

Wednesday, May 04, is also International Firefighters’ Day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Four wreaths sit along crash site in honor of those lost in May 2021 plane crash.
One Year Later: Hattiesburg gathers to remember those lost in plane crash
Jones County leadership luncheon held in Laurel
Jones County leadership luncheon held in Laurel
Hattiesburg fireman sent home with final salute down Hardy St.
Firefighter Ryan Jones receives a final salute
‘Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast’ held in Laurel
Eggs and Issues
Twin Forks Rising builds first home
Twin Forks Rising builds first home