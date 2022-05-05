Hub City fireman sent home with final salute down Hardy St.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg firefighter who died over the weekend was honored on Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, Ryan Jones lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

Friends and firefighters lined Hardy Street. A hearse carried his body to Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

His fellow firefighters gave him a final salute, draping American flags over the procession route.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department, the Hattiesburg Police Department and The Red Knight motorcycle club escorted the hearse to New Orleans.

Jones’s casket and his family are flying back to his hometown in Mesa, Ariz.

Funeral services for Ryan Jones are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arizona.

Details about his memorial service in Hattiesburg will be shared at a later date.

Wednesday, May 04, is also International Firefighters’ Day.

