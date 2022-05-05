Hot again tomorrow with storms early Friday Morning

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy as highs top out into the low 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

A front will move though Early Friday Morning, giving us a good chance of scattered t-storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, but confidence is low at this point. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday as highs warm back up into the low 90s.

Mother’s Day will be hot with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Next week is looking hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s by next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM.

