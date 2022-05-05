Hattiesburg raid results in weapons, drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A joint law enforcement operation in the Hub City led to the arrest of an individual on felony drug and weapon charges.

Earnest Sims, aka “Rat,” 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) while in possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

About 62 grams of crack cocaine were discovered during a raid Thursday morning in Hattiesburg. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, a joint task force arrested Sims in the 600 block of Phoenix Circle after serving a search warrant.

Agents seized 62 grams of crack cocaine (cookies), one sawed off shotgun, a handgun, a 2015 Buick Lacrosse, one 2020 Icebear ATV scooter and $5,122 in United States currency.

Earnest Sims of Hattiesburg was arrested Thursday on drugs' and weapons' charges. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Members of the raiding party included agents/officers/deputies from DEA HIDTA Taskforce, 12 NET/ METRO Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops/Star Team, Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Forrest County K-9 and the Mississippi Attorney General Office

Sims was booked into the Forrest County Jail, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.