Grams of cocaine seized, man arrested during search warrant in Laurel Tuesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on drug charges in Laurel Tuesday after a search warrant was served at a home.

According to the Laurel Police Department, members of the narcotics and crime investigation departments executed a search warrant at a residence in Johnson Quarters.

During the search, investigators found 3.5 grams of powder cocaine and 7.8 grams of crack cocaine.

Julian Jones, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of crack cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says Jones had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday where his bond was set at $10,000.

“LPD would like to thank all of the citizens that provided information as to the activities at the home,” said Cox. “This is another great example of LPD/citizen cooperation helping to make their community a safer place.”

Anyone who has information about this or any other case can contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stopper at 601-428-STOP.

