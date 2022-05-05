Gov. Reeves declares May ‘Older Americans’ Month’

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation declaring May “Older Americans’ Month” in Mississippi.

The proclamation is meant to show the importance of supporting aging populations while also celebrating their role in building stronger communities.

“Our older Mississippi adults are pillars of strength, wisdom and experience for their communities,” said Reeves. “I am incredibly thankful for all that these mothers, fathers, and grandparents have done to better our state. My administration is committed to doing all we can to help support the continued independence of these individuals as we give them the support they deserve.”

Every May, the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Aging and Adult Services leads the celebration of Older Americans Month in Mississippi.

This year’s emphasis focuses on how older adults can age in their communities, living independently for as long as possible and participating in ways they choose.

To connect to congregate meal sites, home-delivered meals, transportation programs, respite care, and more, click HERE.

All elderly Mississippians and veterans are eligible for services, according to MDHS.

