A few storms overnight. Then we get hot for Mother’s Day Weekend

This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the 70s. A few t-storms will move in after midnight. While they may be a little noisy, they are not anticipated to be bad.

Those showers will move out by 9am tomorrow, leaving us mostly sunny for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday as highs warm back up into the low 90s.

Mother’s Day will be hot with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s.

Next week is looking hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s for next Monday and next Tuesday.

