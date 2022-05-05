City of Laurel approves 3 percent water & sewer rate increase

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council approved a recommendation made by Mayor Johnny Magee for a three percent water and sewer rate increase.

The increase is necessary to pay for water and sewer line repair work and replacement costs.

According to the administration, this type of work must be paid for out of the Public Utility Fund, and the small increase will help keep the Fund solvent.

“We have an organization that’s called the Mississippi Municipal League (MML), and they recommend that you do gradual increases, so the budgets don’t go overboard,” Magee said. “I think the City of Jackson this year had increased theirs by 20 percent because they had not done increases in so long. 20 percent is a whole lot harder to swallow than 3 percent.”

“Of course, nobody wants to see their water bill increase but it’s necessary for us to make the repairs that we are trying to make,” Magee added.

For residential users inside the city, the minimum water rate fee will increase from $13.61 to $14.02 for 3,000 gallons or any portion thereof, plus from $3.42 to $3.50 per thousand gallons consumed after the first 3,000 gallons.

Outside the city, the minimum rate price will increase from $20.47 to $21.08 for 3,000 gallons or any part thereof, plus from $5.10 to $5.25 per thousand gallons used after the first 3,000 gallons.

The three percent rate increase went into effect on May 1, 2022.

