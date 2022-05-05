Cameras banned from T’Kia Bevily trial

MONROE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The public will no longer be able to watch T’Kia Bevily’s murder trial.

After a chaotic third day of the trial Wednesday, Judge Tomika Irving instructed Hattiesburg Patriot News Media to stop filming. The judge denied that camera request after she said the photographer kept a Facebook Live feed going even after she sent the court into recess for lunch.

Before the trial began, Hattiesburg Patriot was the only camera allowed inside the courtroom. WLBT’s request for a camera was denied.

After the sole camera was forced to leave, another WLBT camera request was sent, and also denied.

This is the statement that accompanied the denial:

According to the Mississippi Rules of Electronic and Photographic Coverage of Judicial Proceedings, the judge has the discretion to terminate electronic coverage at any time during the proceedings if the court deems such necessary and in the interest of justice to protect the rights of the parties or witnesses, or the dignity of the court, or to assure orderly conduct of the proceedings. Because of the events yesterday, Judge Irving has terminated electronic coverage of the trial. You can continue to observe the proceedings during trial with pen and pad.

Bevily, from Claiborne County, remains on trial for the 2017 murder of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith, her stepdaughter. The trial is being held in Monroe County.

Bevily was found guilty in January 2021 and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a new trial when it was discovered that one of the jurors was the victim’s great uncle.

