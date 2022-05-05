Win Stuff
Cameras banned from T’Kia Bevily trial

T'Kia Bevily walks into court for her murder trial.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The public will no longer be able to watch T’Kia Bevily’s murder trial.

After a chaotic third day of the trial Wednesday, Judge Tomika Irving instructed Hattiesburg Patriot News Media to stop filming. The judge denied that camera request after she said the photographer kept a Facebook Live feed going even after she sent the court into recess for lunch.

Before the trial began, Hattiesburg Patriot was the only camera allowed inside the courtroom. WLBT’s request for a camera was denied.

After the sole camera was forced to leave, another WLBT camera request was sent, and also denied.

This is the statement that accompanied the denial:

Bevily, from Claiborne County, remains on trial for the 2017 murder of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith, her stepdaughter. The trial is being held in Monroe County.

Bevily was found guilty in January 2021 and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a new trial when it was discovered that one of the jurors was the victim’s great uncle.

