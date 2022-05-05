Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Body found at Lake Serene in Lamar County

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s body was located at approximately 8:02 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the victim’s body was located at approximately 8:02 p.m.(Image source: WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a man was recovered at Lake Serene Wednesday night.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in reporting that an individual was canoeing in the Main Lake at Lake Serene at approximately 4:56 p.m. The individual’s canoe flipped, and the individual did not resurface.

The LCSO responded and retrieved the swamped canoe.

Several units responded, such as Emergency Management, Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

According to a witness, several residents from around the Lake Serene community also came to help.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s body was located at approximately 8:02 p.m.

LCSO said the victim was identified as a 42-year-old male with a Florida address.

This afternoon at approximately 4:56pm, a 911 call came in reporting that an individual was canoeing in the Main Lake at...

Posted by Lamar County MS Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

6pm Headlines 5/4
6pm Headlines 5/4
Four wreaths sit along crash site in honor of those lost in May 2021 plane crash.
One Year Later: Hattiesburg gathers to remember those lost in plane crash
Day 3: Request for mistrial denied in T’Kia Bevily murder trial
Day 3: Request for mistrial denied in T’Kia Bevily murder trial
Day 3: Request for mistrial denied in T’Kia Bevily murder trial
Jones County leadership luncheon held in Laurel
Jones County leadership luncheon held in Laurel