Body found at Lake Serene in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a man was recovered at Lake Serene Wednesday night.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in reporting that an individual was canoeing in the Main Lake at Lake Serene at approximately 4:56 p.m. The individual’s canoe flipped, and the individual did not resurface.

The LCSO responded and retrieved the swamped canoe.

Several units responded, such as Emergency Management, Central Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

According to a witness, several residents from around the Lake Serene community also came to help.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s body was located at approximately 8:02 p.m.

LCSO said the victim was identified as a 42-year-old male with a Florida address.

This afternoon at approximately 4:56pm, a 911 call came in reporting that an individual was canoeing in the Main Lake at... Posted by Lamar County MS Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.