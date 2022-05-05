4 wounded in Laurel April 29 shooting; 2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are in police custody, and another is wanted after a late-night shooting in Laurel last week left four people injured.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Ferrell Street and Poplar Drive at around 11:14 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in reference to shots being fired.

Reportedly, during a large party, a disturbance escalated to shots being fired, and four people were injured.

The four victims were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, with two of the victims later being transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. The two treated at SCRMC have since been released, while the two at FGH are still in the hospital, according to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Jhavon Grayson, 20, was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting and ended up turning himself in to police custody this past Saturday.

Along with Grayson, two other suspects, 25-year-old Malik Pugh and 19-year-old Daniel Elkins, have been identified to be connected to the investigation. Pugh was arrested Tuesday.

Both Grayson and Pugh have been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Grayson’s bond has been set at $100,000, while Pugh’s bond is set at $50,00.

According to Cox, Elkins is still wanted and is listed in the National Crime Information Center.

Cox says the investigation is ongoing, and the department is still asking for the public’s help in the case.

If anyone has information about the case, contact LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

