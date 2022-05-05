05/05 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday morning forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Did you enjoy yesterday? If so, there isn’t much you won’t like today as we are in for yet another similar day. That means a foggy start, with even more counties under a Dense Fog Advisory this morning. You know the drill: slow down, don’t use your high beams, and give yourself plenty of time to stop in lowered visibility. Fog coverage will be thicker, but won’t last long as we quickly warm up. It’ll end up being a degree or so cooler than yesterday thanks to initially thick cloud cover, but also like yesterday we’ll see more sun in the afternoon. That means we’re in for another dry day, but it won’t take much longer for the rain to arrive. In fact, we’ll see a potential line of storms as early as sunrise tomorrow! This system has a level 2 “slight” risk for severe weather, with wind and hail being the main risks. I imagine we’ll see a good bit of rain, but severe weather will struggle to form in this environment.

Afterward, things clear up nicely as we head into the weekend. Saturday’s forecast has had a chance of rain at various times throughout the week, but that has since dried up. That means plenty of sun for the weekend and near average temperatures, but that doesn’t last long as we’ll be back in the 90s by Sunday. Expect the mid-90s by the middle of the week, and with the high humidity, we’ll likely be seeing triple-digit heat indices for the first time this year.

