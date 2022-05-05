Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

05/05 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday morning forecast

Another foggy start with even more dense fog and another hot, humid afternoon ahead.
05/05 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Did you enjoy yesterday? If so, there isn’t much you won’t like today as we are in for yet another similar day. That means a foggy start, with even more counties under a Dense Fog Advisory this morning. You know the drill: slow down, don’t use your high beams, and give yourself plenty of time to stop in lowered visibility. Fog coverage will be thicker, but won’t last long as we quickly warm up. It’ll end up being a degree or so cooler than yesterday thanks to initially thick cloud cover, but also like yesterday we’ll see more sun in the afternoon. That means we’re in for another dry day, but it won’t take much longer for the rain to arrive. In fact, we’ll see a potential line of storms as early as sunrise tomorrow! This system has a level 2 “slight” risk for severe weather, with wind and hail being the main risks. I imagine we’ll see a good bit of rain, but severe weather will struggle to form in this environment.

Afterward, things clear up nicely as we head into the weekend. Saturday’s forecast has had a chance of rain at various times throughout the week, but that has since dried up. That means plenty of sun for the weekend and near average temperatures, but that doesn’t last long as we’ll be back in the 90s by Sunday. Expect the mid-90s by the middle of the week, and with the high humidity, we’ll likely be seeing triple-digit heat indices for the first time this year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

05/05 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast
05/05 Ryan’s “More Fog” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/4
Hot again tomorrow with storms early Friday Morning
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/4
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/4
05/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Wednesday Morning Forecast
05/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Wednesday Morning Forecast