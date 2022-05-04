Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

A who’s who of Miss. politics, business and advocacy celebrate lives of Gov. Winter and First Lady Elise Winter

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor William Winter and First Lady Elise Winter loved Mississippi, and Mississippi loved them back - as evidenced by the who’s who of Mississippi that stretched well past party lines in attendance at Tuesday’s Celebration of Life.

Their daughter Eleanor made this note.

“They were both so kind and so welcoming to everybody,” she said. “And I think this is a particularly good time and, right now with our country, to remind people of that, that we all have so much more in common than divides us and I think they are smiling from heaven at the crowd that came today.”

“It was a beautiful scene,” added former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott. “You’d expect that from William Winter. But Haley Barbour, we all learned a lot of lessons from each other. I learned the lessons of William Winter and Haley learned lessons from me. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. And that’s kind of what we’re missing now.”

President Bill Clinton making the trip to pay his respects to a man he called friend.

“All I know is for the minute I met Bill Winter, I never had a scintilla of doubt that whatever happened in our friendship, whatever happened in his life, I was with one of the most authentic people I would ever know,” said Clinton.

The location of the ceremony, the Two Mississippi Museums, wasn’t by chance. It’s a place he was instrumental in having built.

“Governor Winter and Justice Anderson told me that we could build both the buildings, the history museum, Civil Rights Museum, and there would be room for all kinds of amenities,” said former Governor Haley Barbour. “And as you can see, they were exactly right.”

He’s known for taking up the torch for public education and racial reconciliation issues.

“That flag would never have come down had Governor Winter not started in the early 80s to bring to everybody’s attention that the damage that that flag was doing to our state,” noted former state Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson.

The couple died within six months of one another and are remembered as a team committed to public service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Day 2: Tempers flare as testimony begins in T’kia Bevily murder trial
6pm Headlines 5/3
6pm Headlines 5/3
Family of alleged Mudbug shooter says he was failed by the system; still processing what happened
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities
Moselle Elementary School uses grants for healthy activities