Update: Central Avenue improvement project continues in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the work taking place on the 500 block of Central Avenue should be completed around the first of June.

Decades-old water and sewer lines beneath the street needed to be replaced before paving could begin. Supply chain issues also contributed to delays in the project.

Business owners in the area have been getting regular updates on the project as it was being done.

Magee said he sympathizes with them and wants to assure them that once the work wraps up, they’ll have something very special to be proud of.

“My administration and council chose not to keep kicking the can,” said Magee. “We said it’s time to fix it, and that’s what we did.”

“We’re working as hard as we can, and it’s going to be a great thing when we’re finished with it. I want to thank the people for being patient, even the ones that haven’t been patient, you’re going to like it when we’re finished.”

Magee went on to say that the Leontyne Price Boulevard project, including the new roundabout, should be finished by the end of summer.

