Twin Forks Rising starts build on new home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - When you go to May Avenue in Hattiesburg, you’ll see a dirt slab, and that’s it. It may not look like much to you, but to a couple of people, it’s a sign of a promise being fulfilled.

Hattiesburg City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado is one of them.

“We had the groundbreaking last month, and we are just super excited to move forward with this project,” Delgado said.

For disabled Navy veteran, James Hendrick, that dirt slab means a new home is soon to come.

Last year, when WDAM 7 talked with Hendrick, he said his home was in really bad shape, with holes in the walls and roof. He needed more than repairs, he needed a whole new house.

Delgado said her brainchild, Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation, stepped in to help. Twin Forks Rising is an organization created by Delgado. Its sole purpose is to renew and restore Ward 2.

A few years ago, Twin Forks Rising partnered with The Sunshine Lady Foundation to begin seven projects of repairs or building new homes for seniors and those with disabilities in Ward 2. Last year, before construction started, Hendrick said he was grateful.

“It’s in bad condition. I’m glad Twin Forks Rising is building me a new house,” Hendrick said.

Delgado said right now Hendrick is temporarily staying in an apartment until his home is finished. She said Hendrick’s need for a quality home is just a glimpse of the housing need that exists for others in East Hattiesburg.

“Housing in this area has been substandard for many years. One of the reasons is many of the homes have had flooding, have had water more than once or twice,” Delgado said.

Delgado said another barrier is the City of Hattiesburg’s arrangement with FEMA.

“We participate in the community rating system that regulates the amount that we pay in flood insurance. I am telling you because of that agreement individuals are not able to invest any more than 50 percent of the fair market value of their homes in a five-year period,” Delgado said.

She said many of the homes in Ward 2 are valued at $20,000 or less, which means the max you can spend to repair a home in a five-year period is $10,000.

“$10,000 will not do a good bathroom. So, it’s difficult for individuals living under those conditions to keep their homes up, to keep them livable to keep them healthy,” Delgado said.

Delgado said that’s why she is doing all she can through Twin Forks Rising. But she said the truth is to help or solve the Ward 2 housing issue means getting the right attention, those who can help with funding.

Delgado said The Sunshine Lady Foundation doesn’t cover every expense, so Twin Forks Rising has to raise the rest to complete the homes.

If a company or organization would like to help, please contact Twin Forks Rising at 601-818-5588.

