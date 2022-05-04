Pine Belt judges Mozingo, Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt judges were elected to leadership positions in the Conference of Circuit Court Judges.

Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo, of Oak Grove, was recently elected chair of the conference and Circuit Judge Dal Williamson, of Laurel, was elected conference vice-chair.

Conference officers were elected by their colleagues on April 28 during the Spring Trial and Appellate Judges Conference in Biloxi. Officers can make recommendations on issues affecting the courts.

Mozingo previously served as vice-chair and as secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. He also was nominated by his circuit court colleagues and appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court in May 2021 to the Advisory Committee on Rules.

He has served as a Circuit Judge of the Fifteenth Circuit Court since January 2011. The district includes Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties. He previously served as Municipal Court Judge for the cities of Purvis and Lumberton.

Mozingo graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a law degree from the Mississippi College School of Law.

Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January 2015.

Circuit Court judges across the state selected him as secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges in April 2021. He practiced law in Laurel and Jones County for 34 years before his election to the bench.

He is a past president of the Jones County Bar Association and served as a Bar Commissioner of the Mississippi Bar.

He also earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.

Circuit Judge Tomika Irving of Fayette, Miss., was also elected secretary-treasurer.

Irving has served as a judge of the 22nd Circuit Court District since January 2019. The district includes Claiborne, Copiah and Jefferson counties. She previously served for 12 years as municipal judge for the town of Crosby, and for six years as Jefferson County Justice Court Judge.

Her private law practice included family law, criminal defense and civil litigation in state and federal courts.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Arts degree in political science from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

She also has doctoral studies in administration of justice from the University of Southern Mississippi, and teaching certification to teach 7th through 12th-grade social studies and journalism.

