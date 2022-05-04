Pine Belt counties make decisions on state medical marijuana program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday was the last day for Mississippi cities and counties to opt out of the state’s medical marijuana program.

On Monday, the Jones County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to opt out of the processing, sale and distribution of medical marijuana, however, cultivation will be permiss in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Pearl River County also reportedly voted 4-1 to opt out of the medical marijuana program.

Cities and counties have the opportunity to opt back in later if voters choose to do so.

Many Pine Belt counties and cities did choose to opt into the program by taking no action to opt out of the state’s program.

When asked to make a motion on Senate Bill 2095, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors fell silent, staying opted-in to the bill.

By not taking motion, the county is opting into these services.

Other Pine Belt counties which reportedly took no action to opt out of the program include:

Forrest County

Marion County

Perry County

Jasper County

Covington County

Wayne County

Jefferson Davis County

* This list will be updated when more information is provided.

Cities within these counties also had the opportunity to vote to opt out of the program if they wanted to.

On Monday, Hattiesburg city leaders held a work session to hear what changes will need to be made to the city’s land code in order for it to comply with state law.

Actual changes were not made this evening, but city leaders did discuss potential amendments needed to the city’s land code.

This information will now go before the planning commission for a recommendation. It will then go to the city council for adoption or amendment.

According to the law, a person may only register and acquire an identification card if the prescription is given by a doctor who they have a genuine relationship with. The cost of a 12-month identification card will be $25.

The Mississippi State Department of Health specifies who is eligible to use medical marijuana.

Prior to patient certification, an in-person examination will be required, as well as a six-month follow-up.

On or before June 2, those applications will be available.

Any crop and processing operations can be built-in agriculture, industrial and commercial zones with a variance, according to MSDH.

Unless a waiver has been granted, the facilities must be at least 1,000 feet away from a school, church or childcare.

To finance the program, taxes will be collected. On the sales price or fair market price, all cultivation facilities shall pay a 5 percent excise tax.

Sales tax will be charged on all retail purchases.

By November 1, 2022, the Mississippi Department of Revenue will set the fair market price of flower and trim, which will be recalculated on January 1 and July 1 of each year following that.

