Petal High School teacher receives James Madison Fellowship award

AP U.S. government and history teacher, Greg Howard received the 2022 James Madison Fellowship award for the state of Mississippi.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One Petal High School educator has received one of America’s most prestigious awards for secondary teachers.

AP U.S. government and history teacher, Greg Howard received the 2022 James Madison Fellowship award for the state of Mississippi.

The award also includes a $24,000 graduate scholarship, which Howard plans to use for his second master’s degree.

“I had teachers who inspired me before, like my AP history and English teachers here at Petal where I graduated from as well and they taught me to be the kind of person I became,” said Howard. “I wanted to share the same life lessons in front of me. So it’s a huge responsibility to follow in their footsteps but it’s something I wanted to do.”

To be eligible for this award, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen and a teacher of American history or American government for grades 7-12.

“So, much in society right now hinges on the constitutional debate of the history of our country and so seeing this fracturing that can happen in society when problems occur is something I want to address,” said Howard. “And, I want to share with kids what I can learn and what we can do to grow as a country to grow back together. Things we want to try to fix and we only do that by sharing with kids the skills of civic discourse and the ability to have conversations with each other.”

Howard has been a teacher at Petal high school for the past five years and says he has his students and fellow colleagues to thank.

“I’m so appreciative to my own students, the ones who inspired me on a daily basis as much as I try to do for them,” said Howard. “The Petal school district has been great and very supportive and sort of pushing me and encouraging me to be better.”

Howard will begin his fellowship at a program offered through Georgetown University this summer.

