Mississippi politicians react to Supreme Court draft document regarding Roe v. Wade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Reactions are coming from across the state to the Mississippi case on the verge of reversing a half-century of abortion law.

A draft report from the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked to Politico and was confirmed to be authentic by the chief justice.

The draft opinion said the high court will uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law, leaving abortion restrictions up to state governments.

The decision would ultimately overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision that protects women’s rights to an abortion.

The draft document also provoked a reaction in Mississippi with several state lawmakers speaking out on what could be a turning point in our nation’s history.

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the authenticity of the document.

Amber Spradley spoke with our Washington D.C. correspondent John Decker about what comes next in the investigation into the breach.

If majority holds, the Supreme Court could side with Mississippi’s argument for states’ rights in defense of its 15-week abortion ban.

Congressman Steven Palazzo issued this statement:

“While this leak is incredibly concerning when it comes to the validity of the nine justice’s final decision, I am hopeful that it is more than just a leak and is reflective of the Court’s final decision on overturning Roe v. Wade. Overturning Roe v. Wade would mean returning the decision to the voters and to individual states. Mississippi has done a wonderful job at protecting life and I trust Mississippians to continue the fight for life should the Supreme Court see fit to return that right to them.

“I will continue to keep an eye on when the Supreme Court releases an official decision. Should any legislation be pushed to the House floor by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called this decision an ‘abomination,’ and my pro-choice colleagues, rest assured I will be voting for life.”

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch also speaking out, saying she’s appalled over the leak of this Supreme Court document, calling it a breach of trust.

”Well, this is certainly a monumental case and it truly goes to the nexus of we’re leading the way to empower women to promote why this is a critical case that will certainly change the tapestry of Mississippi, but also change the tapestry of the United States.”

Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the document’s disclosure, describing it as “a singular and egregious breach” of the court’s trust.

The battle over abortion at the Supreme Court all began with a Mississippi law, known as the “Gestational Age Act.”

House Bill 1510 was passed in 2018 and bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation with narrow exceptions for “medical emergencies or a severe abnormality.”

The law goes into great detail on what those narrow exceptions are and how they are to be documented by the referring doctor.

Doctors who perform abortions would lose their medical licenses.

The Mississippi law also notes that the United States is only one of seven nations in the world that permits non-therapeutic or elective abortion on demand after the 20th week of gestation and that 75% of all nations do not allow abortions after 12 weeks except to save the life and to preserve the physical health of the mother.

The law also states abortions after 15 weeks “involve the use of surgical instruments to crush and tear the unborn child apart before removing the pieces of the dead child from the womb.”

The measure goes on to say that the legislature finds this a “barbaric practice” and dangerous to the mother and “demeaning to the medical profession.”

WLOX spoke with one of the sponsors of this law that could soon be at the center of history.

State Rep. Carolyn Crawford says the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is exactly what she and other Mississippi lawmakers hoped for.

“Our intent and hope was that Roe v. Wade would be overturned and it would help save a lot of innocent lives and it would come back to the states to decide what they choose is correct,” she said. “We have our heartbeat bill that was passed if it is overturned and that bill would go into effect and it would prohibit abortion after a heartbeat was detected and we’d go further and ban it altogether.

President Biden spoke out about the leaked 98-page document to Politico showing the Supreme Court could be on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

