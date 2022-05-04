Laurel mayor signs proclamation for National Library Week

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Libraries have long served as trusted institutions, often the heart of their cities, towns, schools and academic institutions.

In the interest of reading and literacy, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee read to a group of children at the Laurel-Jones County Library during their Storytime.

The book he chose to read was titled, “Jabari Jumps, by author Gaia Cornwall. It centers around Jabari, who is working up the courage to jump off the diving board at a swimming pool.

Later, Magee presented Karyn Walsh, the director of the Laurel-Jones County Library System, with a proclamation encouraging the public to use the resources available to them at the library.

The event was scheduled for National Library Week (April 3-9), but it had to be rescheduled due to severe weather in the area at the time.

Mississippi’s libraries serve people of all ages, interests, and backgrounds, often proving the resources and space to engage in lifelong learning.

The Laurel-Jones County Library has a strong history of commitment to the communities they serve.

“We’re more than just books, we’re a place where people can come in and do research,” Walsh said.

“They can come to apply for jobs. We have homeschool groups that come in. We have seniors that come in. We have grandmas that come in, that is the only way they are able to talk to their grandkids is through our email that they use our computers for. So, the library is a place for the entire community.”

To different people, libraries represent a variety of things. From a location where moms can read their toddlers their first stories and students can study to a facility that allows anyone to borrow a book and access the Internet or do research.

Simply put, libraries provide a mechanism for us to have access to information.

On Saturday, May 7, the Laurel-Jones County Library System will also host its “Mother’s Day Tea”, celebrating motherhood of all types.

The event will be held at the George Harrison Center in Ellisville, located next to the Ellisville Library. Tickets for the event cost $20.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.