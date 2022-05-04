Win Stuff
Kitten recovering after being rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire

The Animal Foundation is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A 4-week-old kitten was rescued from a dumpster fire in Las Vegas.

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery. The shelter doesn’t have many details on how Savannah was caught in the fire, but she suffered burnt paws, singed fur and whiskers, KVVU reported.

Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire(The Animal Foundation)

Savannah is on medication to help with pain and is in an incubator to warm her up. The Animal Foundation said she will be going to a foster home to heal.

To donate to Savannah’s care, visit animalfoundation.com/savannah.

