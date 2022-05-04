Win Stuff
Hinds Co. Coroner identifies teen shooter killed at Mudbug Festival

By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has released the name of the teen killed by a police officer Saturday night at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

The teen is 16-year-old Carmello Brumfield. Brumfield is believed to be one of the shooters at the event. Two other teens were arrested.

Brumfield was shot in the head by law enforcement working the event, Grisham-Stewart said.

Two other teens believed to be shooters in the case also were arrested. Those individuals, Calvin Berry and Leedrick Trim, were denied bond Thursday in Hinds County Court.

They are being charged with murder, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and drive-by shooting in connection with the Saturday night shooting.

Five people were injured during the incident.

