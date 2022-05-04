Hattiesburg woman arrested in connection to auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to multiple auto burglaries and credit card fraud cases on Tuesday.

According to HPD, Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud.

HPD said Rogers is charged in connection to two auto burglaries that occurred on Elizabeth Avenue and three counts of credit card fraud for using stolen credit cards for purchases.

She has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are pending, according to HPD.

