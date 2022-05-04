Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman arrested in connection to auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases

Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg.
Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to multiple auto burglaries and credit card fraud cases on Tuesday.

According to HPD, Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of auto burglary and three counts of credit card fraud.

HPD said Rogers is charged in connection to two auto burglaries that occurred on Elizabeth Avenue and three counts of credit card fraud for using stolen credit cards for purchases.

She has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges are pending, according to HPD.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

