Grant helps Rawls Springs woman get new roof

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Rawls Springs woman is grateful for a safer, healthier home.

A leaky roof started creating problems, but she couldn’t afford a new one. Kindness and knowledge from a local group, however, saved the day.

“We were seeing mold, we were seeing cracks and in my den, water would be coming down the walls,” said Hayes.

Madeline Hayes has been living in her Rawls Springs home for several years.

She says one day she realized it needed a new roof, and the price was terrifying.

“You’re talking about preferably $8,000 that I don’t have,” said Hayes. “I’m retired, 74 years old. It would have been a hardship.”

Sadly, she was not able to get her home covered with insurance. That’s when Lakeylah White’s grant company ‘Grants Unlimited’ stepped in.

“She has shared with me that she was unable to get homeowners insurance because her roof was so bad,” said White.

White says the company searched for a way to pay for the new roof

“We received funds from Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas through a program..., and that is for elderly or disabled people, low-income low to medium income,” said White.

Hayes says she’s just thankful for the help.

“I needed this roof because I had some leakage in my home, I even had mold,” said Hayes. “And, you know, we’re just a blessing to be able to get this grant. And I am happy, glory to god, I am happy.”

Hayes says one of the first things she going to do with the new roof is reapplying for homeowners’ insurance.

