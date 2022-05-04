Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Gaming Summit underway in Biloxi

By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Gaming Summit is underway this week at the Beau Rivage.

Four panel discussions took place on Wednesday.

Industry operators and regulators from all over the southeast filled the ballroom for regulatory updates and conversations with experts on I-gaming, sportsbetting and business operations.

During the Regulatory Updates discussion, the group of experts focused on challenges they face with online and mobile sports books, cashless wagering and regulating practices as technology continues advancing.

The executive director of Mississippi Gaming Commission, Jay McDaniel, spoke as one of the panelists.

“For mobile sportsbetting, I think there’s an opportunity,” he told WLOX. “You know, a place like here at the Beau Rivage, they have already done an online, in-house where you can have a mobile app but you just have to be here to wager, and it’s been real successful, you know, the way that you fund it and the way that you do your checks on it. We’re kinda using that as a guide like, ‘Okay, if this did expand outside of these walls, could we regulate it and couldn’t work?’ And I think it’s shown us that it can. It’s just a matter of, would our legislature want to open it up statewide?”

The panels were followed by a luncheon that highlighting women in gaming.

Thursday will be filled with roundtable discussions related to gaming legalities and the future of the industry. And a Hall of Fame Gala Dinner will take place at 7 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says Jones had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court...
Grams of cocaine seized, man arrested during search warrant in Laurel Tuesday
Both Grayson (right) and Pugh (left) have each been charged with four counts of aggravated...
4 wounded in Laurel April 29 shooting; 2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted
T'Kia Bevily walks into court for her murder trial.
Cameras banned from T’Kia Bevily trial
Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 85-year-old Edna...
JCSD: Missing 85-year-old woman found, safe
The identity of the deceased man has not been released at this time as the next of kin is being...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on U.S. 49 Wednesday night