‘Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast’ held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast on Wednesday at the Laurel Country Club.

It was a chance for state lawmakers from around the area to talk about the top issues facing our communities, businesses and state economy.

Topics discussed included eliminating the state’s income tax, medical marijuana and a bill that helps promote tourism in Laurel.

Rep. Robin Robinson (R), District 88, spoke about the recent bill passed by House and Senate that would reduce the state income tax over four years, beginning in 2023.

“In my opinion, it’s an excellent idea to eliminate the state income tax,” said Robinson.

“The surrounding states that have eliminated their state income tax have had their populations increase, and the younger people have decided to stay in their communities.”

Another top issue discussed was the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, also known as Mississippi medical marijuana law.

Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R), District 89, said that even though the deadline for opting out has passed, there are still a few things left that need to be figured out.

“I don’t expect anything to happen for probably the next year,” said Scoggin. “We don’t know how much it’s going to cost or if insurance will pay for it.”

“There’s still a lot up in the air that we’ve got to learn as the process goes along.”

Sen. Juan Barnett (D), District 34, authored HB 2155, which proposes the addition of a 3 percent tax on hotel rooms and short-term leases within the city of Laurel. The money would go towards promoting tourism in the city and help with costs for a new Welcome Center.

“I just think it’s real great,” said Barnett. “I’m just glad that the mayor and the EDA and those people involved in Jones County had the vision to come up with this idea and allowing me as a state senator to be able to be the one that got it passed through the Legislature. I’m just glad it happened.”

Laurel voters will go to the polls on June 14 to approve or reject the measure.

