Covington County to host 33rd annual Okatoma Fest

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County will welcome thousands of visitors to downtown Collins Saturday, May 7, for the 33rd annual Okatoma Festival.

It will feature a parade, carnival rides, a car show, more than 100 arts and crafts, food vendors and a headline music performance from country singer, John King.

“It’s the weekend for Mother’s Day, so it gives everyone a chance to buy something from the vendors, and we’ve got a great selection, from jewelry to wreaths to clothes, so they can find something for mom, last-minute shopping,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival begins with a 5K run at 8 a.m. and wraps up with live music until 7 p.m.

