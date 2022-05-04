Collins buys eight new Project NOLA cameras

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins has expanded its system of surveillance cameras operated through the non-profit organization, Project NOLA.

The city has purchased eight new high-tech crime cameras and has installed them at various public locations throughout the city.

The cameras are high-definition, and they can pan, zoom and capture small details.

Two years ago, the city made an initial purchase of six cameras to be used with Project NOLA.

City officials say that purchase has paid off.

“We’ve been able to solve hit and runs., we’ve been able to witness accidents, so our reporting is better,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department. “We’ve solved some felony crimes with these cameras. We’ve also solved a lot of misdemeanor crimes, so they have been very, very beneficial.”

“(Project NOLA is) able to monitor our city, and if we need any help trying to retrieve video, they’ll help us,” Ponder added. “Also, we monitor them here at the police department, and it’s a live feed, so our dispatchers are able to monitor them 24-hours a day.”

The eight new cameras were bought for just under $5,000.

The initial group of six cameras was purchased in 2020 for about $2,500.

The city will pay an additional $2,400 a year for storage and monitoring fees for the new cameras.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

