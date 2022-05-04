Win Stuff
Biloxi High School hosts 10th South Mississippi all-star game

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The basketball season may be well over, but some of South Mississippi’s top talent got together this week for one final contest during the school year for the South Mississippi All-Star Game. The upperclassmen took the floor Monday night and the underclassmen on Tuesday, for the 10th-ever edition of the game.

Even though we’re months removed from the basketball season, the hoops community in South Mississippi celebrates the game they love year-round.

“You got some good kids and great communities out here supporting great basketball on a Tuesday night,” said St. Martin head coach Charlie Pavlus, who organizes the annual event alongside Biloxi head coach Seber Windham and others. “The community, the coaches and the players have all bought into it. You want to have an event, you want people to show up, but you want it to be something people leave here talking about.”

