43 grams of meth, handgun seized during overnight Jones Co. narcotics arrest

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An overnight narcotics search warrant in Jones County resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and a handgun, along with an arrest.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, narcotics agents, investigators and deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the Calhoun community late Tuesday night.

JCSD says agents were able to find a total of 43 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun in the home on Cactus Drive.

Vince Collins, 59, of Laurel, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The sheriff’s department says another man who was at the home was also taken into custody but was later released.

“Great job by our narcotics agents in building the case for a search warrant on Mr. Collins’ residence,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The safe execution of any search warrant is always our goal, and our team performed their jobs flawlessly last night despite the inherent danger.”

Collins is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility awaiting his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

