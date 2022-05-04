Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

4 Pine Belt teachers receive environmental education grants

Four Pine Belt elementary school teachers were awarded Mississippi Power Environmental...
Four Pine Belt elementary school teachers were awarded Mississippi Power Environmental Education Grants.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four of 14 environmental education grants issued by Mississippi Power to teachers across Southeast Mississippi will remain in the Pine Belt.

Fourteen teachers from a dozen schools are claiming a share of the $14,000 to assist environmental science lessons with equipment and supplies.

Four grants will be awarded to four teachers at three Pine Belt schools, including one of each of Sacred Heart Catholic School and Columbia Elementary School and two grants awarded to Seminary Elementary School classrooms.

“We’re proud to help the se teachers enhance their lessons with our next generation of environmental stewards,” Director of Environmental Affairs Mark Loughman said. “Students of all ages will reap the benefits if learning about the unique habitats of south Mississippi and how we can preserve them for future generations.”

2022 Mississippi Power Environmental Education Grant recipients include:

  • Maggie Ferrell, Sacred Heart Catholic School
  • Tracy Hanegan, Seminary Elementary School
  • Carissa Rainey, Seminary Elementary School
  • Danielle Whittington , Columbia Elementary School.

Mississippi Power has awarded environmental and science teachers with Environmental Education Grants for the past six years.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, nearly $120,000 has been awarded to more than 215 teachers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Officers can make recommendations on issues affecting the courts. (MGN Online)
Pine Belt judges Mozingo, Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership
Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested in connection to auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases
Director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K
Former director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K
Tuesday night shooting in Hattiesburg