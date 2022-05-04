4 Pine Belt teachers receive environmental education grants

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four of 14 environmental education grants issued by Mississippi Power to teachers across Southeast Mississippi will remain in the Pine Belt.

Fourteen teachers from a dozen schools are claiming a share of the $14,000 to assist environmental science lessons with equipment and supplies.

Four grants will be awarded to four teachers at three Pine Belt schools, including one of each of Sacred Heart Catholic School and Columbia Elementary School and two grants awarded to Seminary Elementary School classrooms.

“We’re proud to help the se teachers enhance their lessons with our next generation of environmental stewards,” Director of Environmental Affairs Mark Loughman said. “Students of all ages will reap the benefits if learning about the unique habitats of south Mississippi and how we can preserve them for future generations.”

2022 Mississippi Power Environmental Education Grant recipients include:

Maggie Ferrell, Sacred Heart Catholic School

Tracy Hanegan, Seminary Elementary School

Carissa Rainey, Seminary Elementary School

Danielle Whittington , Columbia Elementary School.

Mississippi Power has awarded environmental and science teachers with Environmental Education Grants for the past six years.

Since the program’s inception in 2015, nearly $120,000 has been awarded to more than 215 teachers.

