2 wounded after argument over dirt-bike sale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after allegedly shooting one another while negotiating the sale of a dirt bike.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of U.S. 49, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, said Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman.

Moore said two men were injured when they allegedly shot one another involving the selling of a dirt bike through Facebook Market Place.

One of the individuals attempted to drive himself to a local hospital. The other was taken by ambulance.

Both individuals were treated for their injures.

At this time, formal charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing, Moore said.

