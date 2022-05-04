Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

2 wounded after argument over dirt-bike sale

Hattiesburg police and other first responders on-scene Tuesday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were taken to a local hospital Tuesday night after allegedly shooting one another while negotiating the sale of a dirt bike.

Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of U.S. 49, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, said Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman.

Moore said two men were injured when they allegedly shot one another involving the selling of a dirt bike through Facebook Market Place.

One of the individuals attempted to drive himself to a local hospital. The other was taken by ambulance.

Both individuals were treated for their injures.

At this time, formal charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing, Moore said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Four Pine Belt elementary school teachers were awarded Mississippi Power Environmental...
4 Pine Belt teachers receive environmental education grants
Officers can make recommendations on issues affecting the courts. (MGN Online)
Pine Belt judges Mozingo, Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership
Bridgette Rogers, 31, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman arrested in connection to auto burglaries, credit card fraud cases
Director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K
Former director of veterans cemetery guilty of embezzling over $14K
Tuesday night shooting in Hattiesburg