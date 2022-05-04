Win Stuff
1 hospitalized, 2 jailed, Wednesday in separate Hub City shootings

Elijah Walker and Derrek Hendrix, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested and each charged with...
Elijah Walker and Derrek Hendrix, both of Hattiesburg, were arrested and each charged with three counts aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two separate shootings in Hattiesburg early Wednesday morning sent one person to the hospital and two men to jail.

In the first incident, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Barkley Road around 1:30 a.m., said Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman.

As officers were arriving on scene, they located two individuals a short distance down the road fleeing from their wrecked vehicle, and took them into custody.

There were no injuries in the shooting, and the individuals involved are known acquaintances, Moore said.

Elijah Walker, 20, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Derrek Hendrix, 24, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Both individuals have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

About an hour later, HPD officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered an individual suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Moore said.

The individual was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Both parties involved in the incident are believed to be known acquaintances, Moore said, and the incident was isolated.

Additional details will be released when they become available, Moore said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

