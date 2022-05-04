Win Stuff
05/04 Ryan’s “Dense Fog” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Visibility was reduced even further this morning, and a few Dense Fog Advisories have been issued.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s going to be a little harder to see this morning than it has for a while. At least a few Dense Fog advisories have been issued across the Pine Belt, but it honestly wouldn’t surprise me to see a few more before the morning is over. Even after these expire later today as we warm further away from the dewpoint, it’s likely these misty, grey conditions return each morning for the rest of the week. That means the humidity is going to keep rising, and the temperature along with it...for the most part. Today will be the warmest day of the year so far, high climbing to near 92 in the Hattiesburg area. Building cloud cover will limit heating a bit more on Thursday, and Friday will be the coolest of the next 10 days in the upper 80s thanks to some morning activity. Right now it looks like that activity could include a few thunderstorms, and the time frame does carry at least a level 2 risk of severe weather. We will continue to monitor.

Regardless, we’ll see one more round of potential showers Saturday afternoon, then we’ll enter a long, sunny, and exceptionally hot period...nearly 10 degrees above average and humid every day!

