Deadline approaches for primary election voter registration

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The upcoming primary election is right around the corner, and voters have until May 9 to register for the polls.

With the election date on June 7, Forrest County Circuit Clerk Gwen Wilks says for those who have not yet registered, there are still ways to ensure you can cast a ballot.

“They can either come in here and fill out a form or go to the secretary of states website, they have the forms you can print out and mail to us,” said Wilks.

To be eligible to vote in Mississippi, a U.S. citizen needs to be a resident of the county, city or town for 30 days prior to the election. They must also be at least 18 years or older and not declared mentally incompetent by a court.

According to Wilks, anyone who is unable to vote in person on election day may be eligible to receive an absentee ballot.

“Anyone who is 65 or older is eligible to absentee vote, and anyone that is temporally or permanently disabled,” said Wilks. “Also, if you are temporarily living outside the county, but we have to be able to mail it to where you are living outside the county.”

Wilks says the Forrest County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for those who still need to register.

“If you think there needs to be changes made, you have to make the effort to get out there and try to do that,” said Wilks. “And, the only way to do that is to go the polls and vote. It is important because a lot of people have worked really hard for that right and we need to use it we need to voice it.”

Absentee voting will take place from now until June 4.

For more information on registration deadlines or qualifications, you can visit the voter information guide HERE.

